The Sustainable Breeding Summit produced by Agriland Media Group in association with Progressive Genetics and Munster Bovine kicks off this evening (Tuesday, April 5) with episode one of the three-part series.

In this episode of the Sustainable Breeding Summit, sustainability and business development manager with Munster Bovine, Martin Kavanagh, is in discussion with a panel including:

Seamus Hughes, a Co. Wexford, dairy farmer and Progressive Genetics breeding advisor;

Robert Hovenden, a dairy farmer from Rathdowney, Co Laois;

Michael Ryan, a dairy farmer from Cashel, Co. Tipperary;

George Ramsbottom, a dairy specialist with Teagasc;

Eoin McCarthy, a dairy farmer from Kilorglin, Co. Kerry.

The panel discussion takes place on the farm of James Hanly, with a focus on how economic breeding index (EBI) has delivered on Irish dairy farms.

There will be an interview with each member of the panel followed by a panel discussion.

You will see George Beattie from George Goes Dairy Farming meet cousins James and Trevor Hanly on James’ Co. Tipperary dairy farm.

Advertisement

George speaks to James about his 300-cow dairy farm, which is averaging 500kg milk solids, at 4.1% fat and 3.4% protein. Trevor, a breeding advisor with Progressive Genetics, outlines how EBI has been used on this farm to achieve these figures.

Sustainable Breeding Summit

The series continues over the next two evenings (Wednesday and Thursday), with episodes two and three.

The series focuses on all things breeding, and episode two will again focus on dairy breeding – before episode three switches to suckler breeding.

So, don’t forget to tune in over the next two evenings as the series continues.