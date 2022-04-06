ABP Food Group has issued an appeal to farmers asking for funding to help support the work of a number of charities in Ukraine.

A letter sent out to ABP suppliers this week said: “No doubt you have been watching the tragic events unfold in Ukraine and like us at ABP, are appalled by the human suffering being endured by those affected by this conflict.”

“In an effort to alleviate some of the suffering, we [ABP] have collaborated with The Goodman Foundation and the Parma Group (including Blackrock Health Group) to donate €3 million to support the work of UNICEF, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Médecins Sans Frontières in Ukraine.”

The processor also said it has also “committed humanitarian support to all Ukranian colleagues” working across its business.

Continuing, the letter said that in addition to the above, the meat processor has also set up a fund to which its work colleagues and suppliers can make a donation “if they so wish, however small or large”.

The meat processor further added that all donations, up to €2 million, will be matched by the meat processor in addition to the €3 million it has already pledged.

The letter clarified that 100% of the donations made by farmers will go directly to the “urgent humanitarian response in Ukraine”.

A governance structure has been established for the project, which will be audited by KPMG.

Donations made to ABP

Farmers who wish to make a donation can send a cheque or cash to their local ABP site – a receipt will be issued.

Alternatively, farmers can make a direct bank transfer to the following account:

Bank: Barclays Bank Ireland plc

Account name: ABP Ukraine Fund Account

Account number: 42125119

Swift: BARCIE2D

IBAN: IE40 BARC 9902 1242 1251 19

Further information is available from ABP.