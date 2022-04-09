Cavan-based farmer and entrepreneur Sandra Coote is helping to re-establish the Co. Roscommon sheep breed.

“My love of sheep goes back to my teenage years. We farmed 300 breeding ewes in Co. Longford, and every summer my father and I would select the best sheep for me to show,” Sandra told Agriland.

“We bred purebred Texel sheep and had crossbred ewes, but for showing. I also acquired a pair of Galway ewes,” she said.

“When we bought these I was told about the Roscommon sheep breed, a much larger sheep of similar appearance – but a breed that was considered extinct.

“Little did I think that years later I would be the owner of some Roscommon sheep and working to re-establish the breed.”

It all began with wool

Through Sandra’s interest in heritage crafts and the use of natural sustainable products for crafting, she began learning how to spin wool.

“Initially, I was happy to use wool from local farmers, but the more I got into the craft the more I wanted to buy some sheep so that I could take the wool that grazed the land surrounding my craft studio, and use it for spinning and needle felting,” she said.

“I looked at the breed options that were available in Ireland but what I really wanted was a breed that had a real connection with Ireland.

“Most of our sheep breeds were imported into Ireland in the last century with the only known exception at the time being the Galway sheep,” she said.

Sandra

“When a post appeared on the Irish Rare Breeds Facebook page looking for people with, and interest in purchasing five Roscommon ewes and a ram to preserve the breed, it certainly caught my attention – a breed that for years was considered extinct,” Sandra explained.

Sandra sent the page a message in response and learned that a Co. Longford farmer, Noel Kiernan, still possessed the remnants of the breed. He was looking for people to buy some of the sheep to help in re-establishing the breed.

“We purchased five breeding ewes and a ram from Noel and began our journey with the sheep. Since then, more farmers have acquired some of the sheep and the number of people involved is constantly growing,” Sandra explained.

“Now, just over three years later, great advances have been made in securing the future of the breed. Grants were obtained to genotype all Roscommon sheep and the results are very positive.

“Genotyping will continue for the next few years and this will help determine the best foundation stock to re-establish the breed.”

Another big step was the reforming of the Roscommon Sheep Breeders’ Association.

“The original association was formed in 1895 in Tulsk, Co. Roscommon, and it was back in the same village that a meeting was held to elect a committee. I am delighted to be the secretary and look forward to playing my part in gaining pedigree recognition for the breed again,” said Sandra.

“Sadly, too much of our heritage is slowly slipping away; breeds are becoming endangered or extinct and to be able to play a small part in preserving the oldest registered Irish breed of sheep is a privilege,” she said.