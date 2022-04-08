There are currently a number of interesting job opportunities available in the agri-jobs market, including new roles in sales and research among others.

If any of these positions happen to spark your interest, you can visit agriRecruit to find out more and learn how to apply for all the latest agri-jobs.

Farm research technician

Teagasc is looking to hire a farm research technician to manage the delivery of a pasture-based farm system experiment at Clonakilty College in Co. Cork.

The appointee will work with farm staff and PhD students to take measurements on the experiment in such areas as grassland management, breeding and reproduction, animal health and welfare, milk quality and environmental performance.

Candidates must have QQI Level 6 qualification in agriculture/dairy herd management or equivalent, and experience within a research team would be an advantage.

Hardware sales person

Boherbue Co-op in Co. Cork is seeking a hardware counter sales person with proven sales experience.

The candidate should have strong communication and interpersonal skills; the ability to prioritise work; and be proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel and Word).

Duties will include providing advice and support to customers on a wide range of hardware and DIY inputs, among other roles.

MSD on-fam sales representative

MSD Animal Health is looking to recruit an animal health intelligence on-farm sales representative.

The successful applicant will be providing field sales and technical service support to farmers, farm staff and traders.

Duties will include being accountable for the sales and market development of products in the Leinster area.

The applicant will need a proven record of sales and/or marketing to a farmer client base, among other requirements

EDIY technician (Munster Bovine)

Cattle breeding and herd management company Munster Bovine is also seeking an EDIY technician, to provide equipment and know-how to farmers in the Lismore/Ballyduff area of Co. Waterford.

The successful candidate will have various responsibilities, including the scheduling and timely delivery of recording equipment (meters, data handlers, vials, etc.) to DIY milk recording farmers within the relevant region.

Applicants must have knowledge of the dairy industry, a full clean driving licence, and basic IT skills.

Sales representative

Animal health product provider Agristock, based in Co. Tipperary, is looking for a sales representative to deal with Co. Kilkenny.

The successful applicant will be expected to maintain and expand the business’ customer base and deal with customer issues.

The applicant should have a good understanding and interest in agricultural practices and a keen interest in sales.

Social media specialist

Agriland is seeking to recruit a social media specialist to take ownership of our social media presence and performance.

Responsibilities will include (but are not limited to) building and executing a social media strategy through competitive research, platform determination, benchmarking, messaging and audience identification.

In terms of requirements, the applicant should have proven experience of community and social media management, preferably in a well known brand or agency (among other requirements).

Dairy farm assistants

A few dairy farm assistant roles are available within the agri-jobs market at present.

In Co. Roscommon, a 300+ animal, 36 cluster-parlour farm is seeking experienced staff. Free accommodation is available.

There is an opportunity for the successful applicant to progress to assistant farm manager.

Finally, a dairy farm in Co. Meath is seeking a farm assistant for a permanent position.

Applicants must be experienced milkers with a good knowledge of stock management.