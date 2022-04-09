Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, has been instructed in the sale of what it hails as one of the best farms to come on the market in Co. Kildare for some time, with a farmhouse, yard and 104ac of “top quality” land.

Centrally located close to Kilcullen (7km), Newbridge (13km), Naas (19km) and Kildare town (16km), the property fronts onto the old Kilcullen to Castledermot Road, now the R448.

It is a recognisable landmark for many who travelled the road prior to the opening of the motorway.

“Mill House, Kilgowan, is a traditional two-storey farmhouse of circa 198m2. It fronts onto the main road and is in relatively good condition throughout, although it would benefit from some upgrading and modernisation,” said selling agent, Clive Kavanagh.

“There are two lovely reception rooms to the front of the house with nine-foot ceilings and the four bedrooms provide ample accommodation,” he said.

“The yard is located to the side and rear of the residence and comprises several old stone buildings with lofts and an old two-storey mill house. Many of the buildings have been maintained and they offer an abundance of potential to a purchaser.

Advertisement

“There is also a four-span hay barn with two lean-tos, one with a concrete base. There are other ancillary stores including a lock up store and two pony boxes.”

The land comprises a total area of approximately 104ac, all in one large block with extensive road frontage on two roads and several access points.

At present, the land use is a combination of arable and grass, Clive said.

“There are superb mature boundaries and hedgerows throughout the farm, and it is ideally suitable for any arable or grass-based enterprise including bloodstock,” he added.

“Classified in the Soils of County Kildare as primarily ‘Athy Series’ soils, these are regarded as some of the best in the country.”

For auction on Monday, April 25, in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, at 3.00p.m, the property is being offered in a number of lots with an overall guide price of €1,700,000.