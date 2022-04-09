Liveweight lamb prices are strengtherning in Great Britain (GB), at a time when demand is on the rise due to Easter and Ramadan.

Speaking about the increase in liveweight lamb prices, Rebecca Wright of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said: “Liveweight lamb prices bounced up again in the most recent week, with the old season lamb [OSL] standard quality quotation [SQQ] reaching 274.89p/kg.

“This is the highest the quote has stood so far this year. Throughput also increased, reaching 130,700 head.

“These trends are a clear sign Easter kill was in full swing. With Easter now only just over a week away, the kill would have ended.”

Great Britain deadweight prices

Deadweight prices in GB have also increased, according to AHDB.

Advertisement

Rebecca Wright added: “During the week ending April 2, the GB deadweight OSL SQQ gained just over 10p, reaching 576.1p/kg.

“The quote now stands around 40p below year-earlier levels, but over 50p above the five-year average.

“Estimated kill reached over 240,000 head, the highest levels since early December. The high level no doubt is driven by Easter.

“Cull ewe demand is likely to ease back in the coming weeks, as Ramadan comes to an end. In the week ended April 6, the GB auction market cull-ewe price remained above £113/head.”