At the Teagasc clover walks held earlier this week fodder security and fodder budgeting were discussed, as farmers prepare to close land for silage.

Rising input costs on farms has raised concern of fodder shortages over the coming winter, making this a relevant topic to examine.

Fodder budget

Speaking at the clover event was John McCabe from Teagasc, who said: “Some farmers have talked about reducing the amount of nitrogen (N) they will spread on silage crops.”

But John reminded farmers that we still need to feed stock next winter.

“We need to spread 80 units/ac or 100kg/ac. That includes 25kg of N from slurry and then 75kg from chemical sources,” he said.

John suggested that farmers take stock of the silage that currently is still on their farms by completing a fodder budget.

“Once you have determined how much fodder is on your farm, you need to determine how much is needed for the winter ahead,” he said.

To make a fodder budget: Multiple the number of cows by 0.4 (for their 0.4t dry matter (DM)/month requirement) and then by the number of months you expect to feed silage. See the photo below for reference.

“In a dairy scenario, I would put your full herd in as milking cows,” John continued.

“A dry cow will eat slightly less but just in the interest of having a reserve, I would put the whole herd in as milking cows,” John said.

“Once you have determined how much you have and how much you need, figure out what we are going to cut and are we going to be short.”

Marginal cows

Commenting on price volatility, and reducing stocking on over- stocked farms to secure more silage in 2022, John said: “My advice for you is we need to look at stocking rate. The talk is that milk price is good and that it will pay for the extra cost.

“But really there is about a quarter of farms that have done profit monitors that are slightly over stocked and not growing enough to meet demand.

“Which means they are purchasing in a lot of feed to meet demand.

“Last year it cost €1,600 to keep a dairy cow, this year that is expected to rise to €2,200.”

Continuing, he said: “So at the current milk price that is fine, a cow doing 360kg of milk solids will pay their way and anything below that probably will not.

“But if milk price drops back to 30.5c/ L by the end of the year a cow will need to be doing 480kg of milk solids to pay her way – that is just to cover her costs.”

John suggest that farmers look at their milk recording result and identify poorer-performing cows and consider culling them earlier in the year.

This should increase the amount of surplus grass on farms that can then be harvested in the form of surplus bales

“The earlier you make a decision on some of these passengers the more of an effect it will have and really, this about risk management in a volatile market,” he said.

“We always talk about milk price volatility when it’s down at 24c/L, but this is milk price volatility at 45c/L.”

The take-home message from John at the clover walk is: Assess where you are, and if you are short, make a decision early.