A series of 12 farm walks taking place nationwide from next month, will highlight the beneficial role that white clover is playing on grazing farms.

The Teagasc Grass10 team, along with the grassland research team at Teagasc Moorepark, and local advisors have put together a programme that provides the latest practical advice on white clover establishment, nitrogen fertiliser usage, grazing management, and achieving fodder security in 2022.

According to Teagasc, farmers are increasingly conscious of improving nitrogen fertiliser efficiency for their grassland.

But the sharp increase in fertiliser prices since the fourth quarter of 2021, has put a renewed focus on the ability of white clover to fix atmospheric nitrogen for grazing swards on farms.

Opportunities for farmers to save money

The optimum amount of white clover in a field across the season is 20-25% of total herbage mass, according to Teagasc.

At this level, the clover can fix up to 150kg nitrogen per hectare per year, improving both animal and sward production, as well as allowing a reduction in artificial nitrogen fertiliser use.

Advertisement

The series commences on April 5 at 11am with events on the farm of William Dennehy, Ballybeg, Currow, Co. Kerry; and on the farm of Kevin Moran, Ballinvoher, Caherlistrane, Co. Galway. Further farm walks will take place through the month, across each region of the country.

Teagasc is advising farmers to adjust fertiliser application rates in summer.

“Where sward white clover content is increasing to greater than 20%, reduce artificial nitrogen fertiliser application rates to approximately 9kg nitrogen per hectare per grazing rotation,” the agri-agency said.

The full list of farm walks is available here.