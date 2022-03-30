The total number of dairy cows in Ireland increased by 36,800 (2.4%) reaching 1,604,500 million, while the total number of other cows decreased by 43,000 (4.4%), according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Co. Cork accounts for the largest population of dairy cows with 397,000 animals, followed by Tipperary (187,300), Limerick (124,800), Kerry (103,500) and Kilkenny (103,100).

Results of the CSO Crops and Livestock Survey from June last year show that the total number of dairy cows, cattle, sheep and pigs all increased compared to June 2020. Image source: CSO

The number of pigs rose most significantly by over 7%, reaching a total of 1,694,300 million which includes an increase of 1,700 breeding animals.

Cattle and sheep numbers also grew within one year by 0.6% and 1.6% and now stand at 7,358,900 and 5,609,400 respectively, according to CSO figures.

Breeding sheep accounted for most of the livestock increase with an additional 63,700 animals.

CSO statistician, Sophie Emerson said that the total number of cattle aged two years and over decreased by 80,400 (10.1%), whereas the total number of cattle between one and two years increased by 103,800 (5.8%). Image source: CSO

The mid-west region accounts for the highest population of cattle at 1,472,400 animals; the largest number of sheep (1,510,800) is held in the west region, while pigs are most common in the border region with 444,900 animals.

The CSO survey also showed that the area under total cereals increased by 9,800ha (3.7%) reaching 276,400ha in total.

The areas under the three main cereals, winter wheat, winter oats and winter barley increased by 20,800ha (58.7%), 5,600ha (68.1%) and 16,100ha (31.2%) respectively.

The areas under spring cereals, however, decreased compared to June 2020, according to CSO figures. Image source: CSO

“Winter and spring cereal categories saw a significant change from June 2019 to June 2020. The June 2021 area figures for these categories more closely resemble areas recorded in June 2019,” Emerson added.