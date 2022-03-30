The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that hogget and cull ewe prices have risen again this week, but they have not kept pace with the cost increases incurred by sheep farmers.

IFA Sheep Committee chairman, Kevin Comiskey, said market demand is strong for sheepmeat with the start of Ramadan and Easter approaching. Supplies are tight and factories have had to move prices on.

Deals to €7.50/kg and above are available at this stage, with no talk of weight cuts as factories try to close out deals. Cull ewes are making up to €4.00/kg.

Cost increases for sheep farmers

The limited numbers of spring lamb on offer are coming in at €8.00/kg in general, with some deals above this, according to the IFA.

Kevin Comiskey said these prices are not offsetting the huge cost increases sheep farmers are exposed to this year.

Based on Teagasc figures, fertiliser increases of €10-15/ewe this year will cost the sector up to €40 million, before compound feed, fuel and contractor costs are accounted for.

Comiskey said sheep farming is a low-income sector that does not have the capacity to absorb these increases.

The IFA committee chairman said there is real concern within the sector for the store lamb trade later this year if actions are not taken to support this key aspect of the production system.

Kevin Comiskey said the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue must ensure sheep farmers are directly supported in the €48 million crisis fund that is available.