Fur farming will be banned in Ireland as a bill has passed its final stage in the Seanad yesterday (Tuesday, March 29), according to the Green Party.

The bill on animal health and welfare is now due to be signed into law by president Michael D. Higgins in the coming weeks.

There are currently three active farms in Ireland that breed and rear mink for the purpose of pelting for the fur industry, the Green Party said.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett said she was delighted to see the passing of the bill:

“Banning fur farming is a vital step in the protection of animal welfare and puts us in line with similar legislation being implemented across Europe.”

Fur farms cannot provide for animal welfare, Minister Hackett said, “no welfare standards or inspection regimes can prevent welfare problems being encountered regularly on fur farms”.

Farms engaged in such practices will be closed as a result of the ban, however the bill includes a scheme for mink farmers to compensate their losses.

Minister Hackett said that the Green Party campaigned on this issue for years. “I believe it [passing of the bill] has the support of the vast majority of the public,” she added.

Senator and Green Party spokesperson, Pauline O’Reilly also welcomed the bill:

“The ban on fur farming is one of a number of key policies which would help to protect animals in Ireland and improve their treatment in a tangible way.”

The Animal Health and Welfare and Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2021 also introduces an exemption to forestry licences for the planting of small native woodland, according to the Green Party.