The issue of applying slurry to growing crops is a subject that is now front and foremost in many tillage farmers’ minds, given the still rocketing increases in fertiliser prices.

In the latest Tillage Edge podcast, Michael Hennessy of Teagasc confirmed that grain prices are currently matching the rises in input costs now confronting tillage farmers.

But he went on to point out that finding ways of reducing chemical fertiliser bills remains a priority for all growers.

Hennessy discussed these issues with Tom Barry, who farms near Mallow in Co. Cork, and his Teagasc advisor, Michael McCarthy.

Tillage in Cork

Barry farms 700ac in the Mallow area across a number of sites. A wide variation of soil types feature across the various sites. The crop rotation followed comprises: Winter barley; winter wheat; winter beans; spring oats; and spring barley.

The attainment of high yields is a characteristic of the Barry approach to cereal production. To a large extent, this is attributed to the steps that have been taken to reduce compaction and the use of animal slurries.

Winter barley yields of in excess 4.5t/ac are commonplace on the farm.

“We are always striving to do our best,” Barry explained.

“We run the farm on the basis of a plough and subsequent till basis. Min-till has not worked for me.”

“Our average yield with spring barley last year came in at 3.6t/ac.

“Beans have been a bit of a mystery crop for us with yields ranging from 2t to 4.25t/ac. But over the last umber of years, our crop average has come in at 3t.”

Barry has been applying organic manures consistently to his crops for the last number of years. Approximately 2 million gallons of slurry are spread annually, most of which is sourced from piggeries in the Mallow area.

Barry is able to use slurry on most of his crops, except at those locations where it is not physically possible to get the machinery required on to the land, or crops are growing adjacent to houses.

“It is difficult,” he stressed.

“We have reception tanks located on three of the farms. These can accept slurry delivered by lorries.

“From a practical point of view, it is then possible to spread 156,000gal across 50ac of crop in a single day.

“We can also pipe from one of the reception tanks to another farm, which is 1.5km away. Earlier this year, we were able to cover 46ac of crop at a rate of 4,000gal/ac in a single day.”

According to Barry, local pig farmers fill the reception tanks throughout the year. An umbilical system is then used to get the slurry out on to the land, when required.