Livestock sailings from Rosslare are set to suffer a setback for up to two weeks, as the Stena Line vessel ‘Stena Horizon’ enters dry dock.

Agriland understands that the vessel entered dry dock yesterday (Tuesday, March 29) and could remain there for almost two weeks.

At this time of the year, the Stena Horizon brings trucks carrying Irish calves from Rosslare to a lairage in Cherbourg, France, where the calves are rested and fed before continuing on their journey to a new home in countries on mainland Europe.

While the dry-dock period is a routine annual check up for the vessel, it usually takes place a few weeks later every year.

In order for a ferry to carry trucks with livestock on board, it must be licenced to do so.

While the Stena Horizon ferry is in dry dock, no livestock will be transported by Stena Line from Rosslare to Cherbourg.

Advertisement

This setback comes as overall calf export figures are running well ahead of last year’s levels.

To date this year, the largest majority of calves that have been exported are dairy-sired male calves however, as the season progresses, demand from many countries on mainland Europe switches to beef-sired calves from the dairy herd.

Impact on calf trade

The news of reduced sailings for calves will no doubt have an impact on the price of lighter, export-type dairy-bred calves, in particular in the southern half of the country.

Over the weekend, a number of marts noted a tougher trade for these lighter types of calves.

Despite this, older, stronger calves seem to be continuing a relatively good trade, with plenty of farmer customers active in this category.

Numbers of calves at weekly sales are continuing strong at most calf marts and will do so for the next few weeks, when they will gradually decline as spring calving winds down on most dairy farms.