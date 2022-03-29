The importance of live calf exports for agri-business in Ireland features as a topic of discussion in the latest episode of Farmland, available this evening (Tuesday, March 29), produced by Agriland Media Group.

In a sit-down interview with Agriland editor, Stella Meehan, Seamus McMenamin, sector manager for sheepmeat and live exports, explains the importance of the live export industry to the Irish agricultural economy.

He also discusses the importance of the implementation of a programme to eradicate infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) and why Ireland now needs to act to future-proof our export ability.

Other guests on the latest episode of Farmland include MEP Billy Kelleher.

Agriland journalist Aisling O’Brien interviews the MEP for the South in Co. Kerry where he outlines the significance of recent amendments to animal transport legislation in the EU.

He said the original proposals put forward would have had serious repercussions for Ireland’s live export trade and that some member states should not be penalised for the actions of other member states.

Farmland discusses solar power

On the latest episode of Farmland, Pat Smith of Local Power and chair of the Micro Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) outlines the potential for farms to embrace solar power and renewable energy.

He discusses the challenges to making solar energy accessible to all farmers and the grant support that is currently available.

Smith also argues that the government must do more to ensure solar projects do not get bogged down in planning red tape.

Farmland will release a new episode fortnightly on Tuesday evenings at 7:00p.m

A podcast of Farmland will also be available across all major podcast platforms.

All episodes of Farmland can be viewed by clicking here.