Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic incident in Monaghan today (Tuesday, March 29), which it’s understood involved a pig truck.

The heavy goods vehicle (HGV) overturned at the Coolshannagh roundabout in Monaghan around 9:00a.m and gardaí confirmed that they were at the scene still at 1:30p.m

In a statement to Agriland, An Garda Síochána said: “No life threatening injuries have been reported and local diversions are in place.”

It’s understood conditions were foggy and misty at the time of the incident.

Gardaí have said that their investigation is ongoing.

Monaghan and Longford road incidents

This latest incident in Monaghan follows an incident in Longford last weekend which involved a track overturning.

A man is still recovering in hospital from injuries he sustained when a tractor he was driving overturned outside Granard in Longford on Sunday (March 27).

The man who is aged in his 60s had been dropping machinery off at the Longford Ploughing Championships, which was being held in the north Longford town.

It is believed that the man – who lives locally – was returning to his home when the incident occurred around 11:00a.m. He was airlifted from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that investigations into the single-vehicle collision are ongoing.

It was the first county ploughing championships in Longford in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Longford county councillor PJ Reilly – representing the Granard Municipal District – said that the man is well known in the area, adding that locals were “shocked” by the incident.

Reilly wished the injured man well, and highlighted that, during agricultural events like a county ploughing championship, the safety of those involved will always be the first concern.