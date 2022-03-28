A man aged in his 60s was airlifted to hospital yesterday (Sunday, March 27) after the tractor he was travelling in overturned on a road outside Granard in Co. Longford.

It is understood that the man had dropped some machinery or equipment off at the Longford Ploughing Championships, which were being held the north Longford town.

It is believed that the man – who lives locally – was returning to his home when the incident occurred.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 11:00a.m [yesterday], Sunday, March 27, at Ballymore, Granard, Co. Longford.

“One man, 66 years of age, was airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries, sustained as a result of this collision,” the Gardaí added.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Longford county councillor PJ Reilly – representing the Granard Municipal District – said the man was well known in the area, saying locals were “shocked” by the incident.

Reilly noted the level of sadness in the local community that the this incident occurred on the day of the county ploughing championships, saying it was “such a special day, with nice weather and a big crowd at it”.

This was the first county ploughing championships in Longford in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reilly wished the injured man well, and highlighted that, during agricultural events like a county ploughing championship, the safety of those involved will always be the first concern.