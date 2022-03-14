An Garda Síochána has confirmed today (Monday, March 14) that an investigation is underway into the theft of a “substantial number of hay bales” in Co. Tipperary in recent days.

The bales were taken from a yard in the Lavally area of Clerihan, which is around 8km from Clonmel, sometime overnight between Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 last.

Gardaí in Clonmel are leading the investigation into the incident. No arrests have yet been made.



Sgt. Margaret Kelly from Clonmel Garda Station told Agriland that around 150 square bales were taken during the night in question which are believed to be worth around €750.

Sgt. Kelly explained that they are “keeping an open mind” in their investigation and believe that more than one person may have been involved in the theft.

She said that those who stole the hay may plan to use it themselves but added that it is possible the bales may be offered for sale.

Sgt. Kelly added that the incident is hugely inconvenient for the farmer involved who has lost their fodder.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or “the large scale movement of hay bales” in the area to contact them on 052 6177640.

Information can also be given on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Sgt. Kelly particularly urged anyone in the area around Cahir, Cashel and Clonmel who may have seen a large trailer of hay on the road that night to come forward with information, dash cam or CCTV footage.