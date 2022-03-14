Agri-tech researchers, innovators and investors from New Zealand and Ireland will come together this evening (Monday, March 14) to share their insights and experiences in an online business summit.
Entitled, New Zealand-Ireland Agritech Summit 2022, the online event takes place on March 14 in Ireland, while those logging in from New Zealand will do so on March 15 due to the 12-hour time difference.
The event is open to anyone in the sector, and free to attend, but registration is necessary and can be done here.
The event will be launched by the New Zealand Minister of Agriculture and Trade, the Hon. Damien O’Connor and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.
The summit aims to strengthen the agri-tech ecosystems in both countries by sharing knowledge, experience, and problem-solving initiatives.
The event schedule is as follows:
March 14 (Ireland date and time) 19:00-19:20 Opening and welcome, with recordings from agriculture ministers 19:20-20.10 Concurrent panel 1: Voice of the farmer
In this session, you will hear from farmers in New Zealand and Ireland who have been learning from each other through various exchanges. The challenge on farm and role of technologies will be considered across both regions.
Chair: Mark Neal, associate strategy and investment leader, Dairy NZ
19:20-20.10 Concurrent panel 2: Voice of agri-tech business
In this session, you will hear from agri-tech businesses and investors in New Zealand and Ireland who are trading in the other market. The sessions will explore the opportunities and challenges in operating across these two similar but different countries.
Chair: James Maloney, senior regional development executive at Enterprise Ireland
19:20-20:10 Concurrent panel 3: Voice of the planet
In this session, you will hear from research and industry organisations who are addressing issues of climate impact and sustainability that are shared by both countries and impact the future of livestock farming globally.
Chair: Dr. John Roche, chief science advisor to New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industry
20:10-20:45 Closing with comments from ambassadors to New Zealand and Ireland