Agri-tech researchers, innovators and investors from New Zealand and Ireland will come together this evening (Monday, March 14) to share their insights and experiences in an online business summit.

Entitled, New Zealand-Ireland Agritech Summit 2022, the online event takes place on March 14 in Ireland, while those logging in from New Zealand will do so on March 15 due to the 12-hour time difference.

The event is open to anyone in the sector, and free to attend, but registration is necessary and can be done here.

The event will be launched by the New Zealand Minister of Agriculture and Trade, the Hon. Damien O’Connor and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The summit aims to strengthen the agri-tech ecosystems in both countries by sharing knowledge, experience, and problem-solving initiatives.