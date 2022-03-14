The weather forecast for this week indicates that it will be a showery start to the week, followed by drier and brighter weather as we approach St. Patrick’s Day, according to Met Éireann.

Starting with the immediate outlook, showery rain will spread eastwards this morning (Monday, March 14), but it will be mostly dry and bright in Munster.

Sunny spells will develop elsewhere through the morning as rain clears, becoming largely dry with just light well-scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range from 9° to 11°. Light to moderate westerly winds will be fresh and gusty at times over the northern half of the country.

Tonight will be dry and cold under clear skies. Frost and mist patches will form in generally light southerly breezes. Lowest temperatures will range from -2° to +2°. It will become cloudier overnight as winds freshen on Atlantic coasts.

Weather forecast for the week

A dry and cloudy start for most tomorrow (Tuesday, March 15), with the best chance of any bright weather in the east.

Rain and drizzle will slowly push into western coastal areas through tomorrow morning, and spread across the western half of the country throughout the day.

It will be a mainly dry day further east with highest temperatures generally ranging from 7° to 10° with light to moderate southerly winds. Those winds will be fresher in Atlantic counties.

Tuesday night will be a cloudy to overcast night, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in light variable winds. A clearance will develop in western areas later in the night.

Lowest temperatures of 2° to 5° generally, but dipping near freezing shortly before dawn in the west, with a touch of frost possible there.

Wednesday will see cloudy and damp conditions with rain and drizzle to start in most areas.

Drier and sunnier weather in the west will extend eastwards through the morning, brightening up in eastern counties later in the afternoon. Well-scattered showers will also follow.

Highest temperatures of 7° to 10° in light to moderate northwest winds.



It is expected to be a dry and clear night on Wednesday night, with light winds to start. However, cloud will thicken from the west overnight with some showery rain moving in off the Atlantic overnight.

Light southwest winds will freshen near Atlantic coasts overnight. Lowest temperatures of 0° to 4°, coldest in the east with a touch of frost there.

St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day will bring a mix of well-scattered showers with dry and sunny periods. The longest dry spells will be in the south and east.

Highest temperatures of 9° to 12° with moderate to fresh southwest winds. Becoming dry on Thursday night with long clear spells and light southerly winds and lowest temperatures of 2° to 5°.

Friday currently looks like it will bring plenty of dry weather with sunny spells. Cloud will build a little during the day with some drizzle possible in the south. Highest temperatures will range from 9° to 12°.

It may be breezy at times with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Current indications show that the weekend will be mainly dry with light winds and sunny spells, and mainly clear and cool at night with possible frost.