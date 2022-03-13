The weather of late has been somewhat unsettled, making many farmers hesitant to let replacement heifers out to grass.

On many farms, replacement heifers graze on an out-block, so once they are turned out they have to stay out.

Getting some of your bulling heifers to grass does have its benefits, particularly for heifers that are behind target and have some catching up to do.

Targets

Your bulling heifers will hopefully begin breeding in a few months time, so ensuring that they have reached their targets is important.

Failing to reach target weights may result in lower conception rates, lower production during first lactation and may make it harder for cows to get back in-calf.

Your replacement heifers are most likely the best genetics on your farm that will be bred this year. These animals are the future of your herd and if they fail to go in-calf, it could result in a major financial blow to the farm.

Because of this, it is important that replacement heifers are monitored and that targets are reached ahead of the breeding season.

Replacement heifers

As the daylight hours increase in March, grazing conditions will – most likely and ideally – improve on farms.

The benefit of grazed grass compared to silage cannot be underestimated.

Early spring grass can support liveweight gains of up to 1kg/day, so underweight or lighter animals should be given priority.

Before turnout it is important that you weigh your heifers. Seperate the underweight and lighter heifers and prioritise getting these animals out to grass.

You can also supplement these underweight animal with concentrates, to help them achieve their target breeding weights.

Continue to monitor these heifers as the breeding season approaches and if possible, weigh them again prior to breeding. Determining the weight of an animal with your eyes alone is next to impossible.