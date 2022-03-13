Irish calves are in high demand across Europe this spring with a total of just under 32,000 calves exported in the first nine weeks of 2022.

The number of Irish calves sold to European countries to date this year has increased when compared to figures from 2021 and 2020.

Strong performance to date this year has seen over 10,000 extra calves exported compared to the same time period in 2020.

Total calf exports in the first nine weeks of 2022: Country 2020 2021 2022 Netherlands 11,687 8,240 16,841 Spain 6,714 12,539 12,168 Northern Ireland 650 2,861 813 Italy 650 2,193 809 Belgium 359 279 572 Poland 598 589 557 Other 564 302 2 Total 21,222 27,003 31,762 Source: Bord Bia

As the data above indicates, the Netherlands is currently taking the largest volume of Irish calves at over 16,400 to date this year.

Spain is the country taking the second-largest volume of calves at 12,186 head. This figure is down slightly from the 12,539 calves sent to Spain in the same time period last year.

Finally, Northern Ireland, Italy, Belgium and Poland are also taking smaller volumes of Irish calves this year, ranging between 500-800 calves sold to these destinations so far.

Calf trade

Prices in the calf ring have come under slight more pressure this week. Trade for coloured and Friesian calves alike has eased slightly at many marts countrywide.

With some sailings to Cherbourg cancelled from March 10 – 12, this is likely one factor in the easing of prices.

One mart manager suggested that many beef farmers are more cautious about taking on extra stock this year, in light of the soaring input costs, and noted this as a potential factor in the easing of calf prices.

While prices have eased slightly, demand from Europe remains firm for calves and is expected to continue in the coming weeks.