Hogget prices at marts have witnessed an increase of €5/head on average with some marts reporting price increases of €7-10/head in cases at marts this past week.

It’s the first time in many weeks that hogget prices have stirred and that stir in the trade has been a positive one with factory prices increasing by up to 25c/kg at the start of the week.

Top prices for the best quality fleshed 50kg plus hoggets on offer at marts have reached highs of €165-170/head during the week, but many of these types at marts have sold to a high generally of €160-165/head.

Prices in general for those 50kg plus hoggets attracting both factory and butcher interest have been selling from €150-160/head, with prices closer to the €160/head mark and above this more easily achieved in comparison to previous weeks.

Lighter hoggets but still possessing good flesh cover in the 46-49kg weight bracket have been trading in the main from €145/head up to €152-155/head.

Forward stores, as mentioned last week, are ranging greatly from €125/head up to €140-145/head with a number of factors contributing to this range, notably quality and flesh cover.

Lighter stores, at the lower end of the scale are starting from €75-80/head for hill-bred hoggets up to €120-125/head for better quality lowland-bred types.