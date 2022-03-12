As farms get bigger, companies such as Kramer argue that the task of handling materials may well be better served by a dedicated machine rather than the prevailing general purpose tractor and loader.

Just how open farmers are to this suggestion is a question that all manufacturers of specialist machines are asking with increasing vigour, as the range and ability of the models they offer increases.

Designed for the task

Kramer is determined to demonstrate how loaders and handlers can bring efficiencies to general farm work that go beyond what is possible with a tractor.

The key attributes of a specialist materials handler, in the eyes of the company, are the manoeuvrability, visibility, speed, stability and lifting capacity inherent in these vehicles. An unobstructed view is a chief feature of a purpose designed loader

It might also be added that with the increasing size of tractors on farms, access to low roofed buildings is also becoming an issue.

To show what these machines are capable of, the company held a demonstration day at Delvin Mart in conjunction with Meath Farm Machinery which, by virtue of being a John Deere agent, is the dealer for the area.

Machine types

Kramer tackles the farmer’s requirements by offering two of the three basic types of handler that are available on the market.

The types that Kramar offer are what might be described as a rigid boom loader and the telescopic boom loader on a rigid chassis. There are no pivot steer models in the line up. All-wheel steering makes for an impressive turning circle

This is a deliberate policy by the company which points to the instability of such machines when they are turning, the safe payload dramatically declines as the steering angle increases.

Kramar achieves a tight steering lock through four-wheel steering with a large angle of turn on each wheel, and in practice the ability to turn tightly round an obstruction is impressive, especially on the smaller models.

Boom mounting

The main distinction between the two types is that the boom telescopic handler hinges at the rear of the machine with the driver sat along side it.

The loader type, on the other hand, has the boom mounted in front of the driver who sits higher up in the centre of the machine. The loader format offers greater all round vision but boom (if fitted) extension is limited

This latter format offers better all round visibility and can be had with either a choice of fixed booms or two stage telescopic boom, the latter offering more lift height, an essential requirement when stacking bales or loading mixer wagons.

The advantages of a rear mounted telescopic handler is that it offers a lower centre of gravity and a higher reach as the boom is longer; its potential extension is therefore greater. The cab mounted to the side of the boom, vision to the right is compromised, but reach and height is greater

With the cab to the side, visibility to the right hand side of the machine is restricted, and this includes line of sight to any attachment such as bucket or grab. However overall height tends to be lower.

Which to choose?

The choice boils down to the one type of machine having a lower overall height but higher stacking capacity, or a taller machine with better visibility but may be restricted in lower buildings. Rugged capability and good vision are the chief attributes of the loader format

The loader type with a shorter boom may also be better suited to loading heavier materials such as stone, as the reduced length of the boom means it is better able to cope with lateral forces generated when pushing into aggregates.

Driving impressions

The first thing to be said for the Kramer machines is that they appear to have plenty of metal where it counts.

The telescopic boom of the KL55.8T was a case in point. The mass of the boom promising a solidity that could happily cope with being pushed into a pile of stone by the 156hp Deutz engine.

All Kramer loaders give the appearance of being solidly built

Another feature that immediately stands out is the generous oil pump fitted to all the machines. The above mentioned KL55.8T supplies a claimed 190L/min, which is only matched in the tractor world by models of 200hp plus.

‘Smooth and effortless’ is something of an overused cliché in the machinery world, but it is entirely apt in this showing of the Kramer models.

The booms just did whatever job asked of them with a speed and ease which never troubled the engine, although, it must be said, no hugely demanding tasks were presented.

Kramer keeps things simple

Direction selection and boom controls are handled in a uniform way across the entire range using just one joystick with a commendable communality.

Moving from one machine to another requires little familiarisation with a new set of controls. The control joystick is very much the same on each machine. The orange switch controls direction while the grey operates the boom

Where there is a big difference is between the regular operation of telescopic handlers and the loaders.

For those used to working with a tractor around the yard, the loader type of handler will be home from home, just a lot smoother and quicker with far better visibility.

The telescopic handlers take a little more getting used to. The cab is a lot smaller and vision to the right-hand-side is severely restricted; not everyone will feel comfortable with the arrangement, but that is the nature of the beast.

Deciding between the two will very soon come down to whether the need for extra reach and low height outweighs the virtue of good vision and rugged capability.

A couple of omissions

No great conclusions can be drawn from such a short exposure to the machines, however, the impression is that they are entirely capable and should not hold any major disappointments for the buyer. Kramer claims that simplicity, ease of use and good all round vision are the hallmarks of its smaller machines

Having said that, there are one or two areas which could perhaps benefit from some attention.

The first is the lack of an integrated weighing system. This omission might be excusable in the construction trade but loaders on farms are fast becoming instruments for measurement, as much as they are tools for shifting goods.

Perhaps John Deere, through whose dealers the machines are available, might have a word on this as otherwise the Big Green is very keen on data collection, handling and management.

The second is the absence of camera options to further enhance visibility and safety. A rear-facing unit would be an advantage to both types of machine, and a right sighted one on the telescopic models a great boon.

Worth the investment?

Kramer has been in the engineering business for nearly 100 years and has been building loaders since 1959, a legacy that suggests it holds some competence in the manufacturing trade. The company has been producing farm equipment for almost a century, and it shows

The machines being shown here do nothing to take from that assumption and were a joy to drive in their simplicity and ease of use.

If you are already using a dedicated loader, then Kramer is a marque that is certainly worth looking at when it comes to the replacement of your current machine. The telescopic handler scores with boom reach and low height

If you are working with a front end loader on a tractor, then switching to a dedicated materials handler is a bigger decision, but there can be little doubt that the advantages of doing so will very soon become apparent when in daily operation.