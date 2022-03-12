Mountmellick Macra na Feirme in Co. Laois has won first place at the national, FBD Capers competition with their show ‘Mountmellick’s World of Entertainment’.

The win marks the first time that the group have won the competition although they have come close to it many times over the years.

Heavily connected with the Capers competition for more than two decades, the group has reached the national finals 12 times, often placing 2nd or 3rd.

Speaking after the event, producer of the show, AC Reynolds said:

“We are delighted to bring the national title home for the first time. The show has been in the works since last October and we have worked tirelessly to put together a show that captures both the essence of the competition and Mountmellick Macra.”

Mountmellick also managed to scoop two other prizes on the night. AC Reynolds won the award for best producer and one of the comedy acts in the show, the ‘TV Sketch’, won best act.

‘TV Sketch’ was written by cast member Colette Cashin and performed by Colin Fitzpatrick, Gearoid Dempsey, Amy Strong, Mairead McEvoy, Helen Dempsey and Colette Cashin.

The final was hosted by Waterford Macra in Cappoquin Community Centre last Saturday (March 5).

Capers, which is similar to the John Player ‘Tops of the Town’ show, is a 20-minute variety show encompassing everything from musical numbers to comedy sketches, dance and historical readings.

Reynolds said the win had been a long time coming and that it was entirely a team effort:

“It has long been an ambition for the club to win the golden title and we are happy to announce that 2022 is the year we have done it. We would like to thank each and every person who helped us on this journey and paved the way for Mountmellick to bring home the trophy.”

The cast was led by Reynolds and included Colette Cashin, Colin Fitzpatrick, Amy Strong, Gearoid Dempsey, Helen Dempsey, Mairead McEvoy, Alanah Conroy, Katelyn Dempsey, Makenzie Brooks, Sadhbh O’Neill, Joanne Teehan, Chris Joyce and Kellie Fox.

The backstage crew consisted of Shane Fitzpatrick, Aidan Moore and Kevin Scott with Larry Ryan on lighting and Yvonne O’Neill on sound. Louise Aherne, Emer Dunne and Rosemary Whelan were the choreographers.

The group also extended a special thanks to the long-term mentor of Mountmellick Macra, Larry Ryan.