Farming experience must be considered when female farmers are applying for the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Its Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chair, Alice Doyle, said that if agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue is committed to driving gender equality, it is vital that the past contribution of women farmers and the years they have farmed are calculated to qualify for TAMS.

And, she said, there should be no obstacles preventing long-time female farmers from accessing the scheme.

On International Women’s Day (Tuesday, March 8) the minister said that there is a “strong focus on gender balance” in his department and that it is committed to “diversity, inclusion and the fair and equal treatment of all”.

“I am very encouraged by the minister’s comments with regards to the importance of gender balance to the long-term sustainable future of Irish farming,” said Doyle.

“The contribution of women to Irish agriculture is significant but often undervalued. It is vital that women farmers are actively encouraged to apply for TAMS and that any barriers to women being able to avail of the scheme are minimised,” she said.

“The increased rate of grant aid to 60% for women aged 41-66 years is an important step to increase women’s participation in farming.

“We do not want to see women who have made a significant contribution to farming over many years being excluded from the scheme if they do not have a level six certificate [in education],” she added.

“If the minister is committed to driving gender equality, women’s farming experience must be recognised as a qualifying criterion under TAMS,” she said.