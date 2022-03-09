Over €2 million was paid to farmers in the Dairy Beef Calf Scheme last year, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
In a parliamentary question, Fine Gael TD Colm Burke asked Charlie McConalogue if calves born after the cut-off date for the programme in 2022 will be eligible for next year’s scheme.
The Cork representative pointed to the department facilitating farmers with calves born after July 1, 2021 for inclusion in this year’s scheme.
In response, Minister Charlie McConalogue stated that the 2022 scheme is currently being finalised and will be announced “shortly”.
The minister explained that it is proposed to continue the measure in 2023 as part of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.
“The details of the measure will be announced following the ongoing EU and national approvals processes for the CAP Strategic Plan,” McConalogue outlined.
However, the minister did note that consideration is always given to the need for continuity of support for farmers and the collection of comprehensive herd data.
Dairy Beef Calf Scheme
Deputy Burke also requested a breakdown of payments made under the scheme in 2021.
The figures, available in full below, reveal that just under 6,000 (5,997) herds were registered for the programme last year with 132,300 weighings carried out.
Participating farmers received a total of €2,040,680.20. Cork had the highest level of payments at over €422,000, followed by Tipperary with more than €226,000.
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) stated that no extra funding was needed to cover the cost of the scheme last year.
County Herds Total weighings Total paid Carlow 81 1,740 €26,445.60 Cavan 174 3,423 €55,029.20 Clare 335 6,323 €104,909.80 Cork 1,187 27,031 €422,337.00 Donegal 101 1,897 €31,080.00 Dublin 10 180 €3,160.00 Galway 365 6,971 €113,572.60 Kerry 325 6,553 €107,657.20 Kildare 68 1,457 €22,888.80 Kilkenny 306 7,178 €109,844.00 Laois 198 4,845 €69,709.20 Leitrim 28 444 €8,380.00 Limerick 463 10,240 €165,110.80 Longford 159 2,786 €45,557.00 Louth 36 846 €11,720.00 Mayo 181 3,278 €55,420.00 Meath 137 3,254 €48,576.80 Monaghan 156 2,789 €48,182.40 Offaly 243 5,832 €86,030.40 Roscommon 140 2,933 €43,093.60 Sligo 73 1,479 €22,727.20 Tipperary 620 15,805 €226,439.80 Waterford 173 4,589 €62,610.60 Westmeath 137 3,008 €44.470.80 Wexford 244 5,968 €86,707.40 Wicklow 57 1,460 €19,020 Total 5,997 132,300 €2,040,680.20