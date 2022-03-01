Retrospective eligibility has been granted that will allow calves born last autumn to gain access to the 2022 Dairy Beef Calf Scheme.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) confirmed to Agriland that this was agreed to by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) at a meeting this morning between ICMSA and DAFM officials.

The news has been welcomed by chair of the ICMSA Livestock Committee, Des Morrison.

He said that while the decision around what is described as ‘retro eligibility’ was not hugely significant in itself, it did show that the department was listening and seemed committed to ICMSA’s argument that the scheme could become a real option if properly funded and with a reasonable headage payment per calf.

“We actually called for exactly this retrospective eligibility just before last Christmas and we’re happy to acknowledge that our arguments seem to have been heard.

“We pointed out at that time that the original November 1 cut-off date excluded liquid-milk producers calving in autumn, and that farmers with the ineligible calves needed to know whether to hold onto them and apply for this year’s scheme or sell them.

Advertisement

“This decision clears up these questions,” he said.

But he added that the Dairy Beef Calf Scheme would never realise its potential until its per-head payment reached realistic levels.

That has to happen, he said.

“This is exactly the kind of scheme that makes moves us all forward towards the environmental, sustainable and commercial goals we all know we need to get to.

“We’re wary of the phrase but it’s actually a ‘no-brainer’ and the closer you look at it, the more sense it makes.”

He said the ICMSA would continue to work to make this scheme a viable option.