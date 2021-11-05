Kramer has introduced a further two models to its telehandler range in the form of the mini KT144 and the medium sized KT3610.

The smaller machine has compact dimensions and a choice of engines. The standard model is powered by a 25hp Yanmar diesel with the option of a 45hp unit from the same supplier.

The smaller motor meets stage V emission standards without exhaust treatment, while the larger unit requires a combination of catalytic converter and particulate filter to do so.

Low height

The KT144 has a height of less than 2m and a width of around 1.6m. Its operating weight is approximately 3,000kg. This makes it the smallest model in the Kramer telehandler range.

The lifting performance, however, is not quite so modest. Fitted with pallet forks, it can lift 1,450kg with a stacking height of around 4.5m.

The hydraulic pump on the larger engine version delivers 42L/min with the option of 70L/min if required.

Although small in size, Kramer claims that the cab is spacious and comfortable. It has ergonomically-positioned grab handles and a low entry height of just 40cm.

Mid-sized, but still compact

The larger KT3610 is a model much more targeted at regular farmers. It has a maximum lift capacity of 3,600kg and is powered by a Deutz four-cylinder engine of 134hp.

The Kramer KT3610 is said to feature an impressive performance in a compact package

The three section boom and other hydraulics are provided for by a 140L/min pump with a max working pressure of 260bar. Automatic overload protection and bucket return are fitted as standard.

Maximum stacking height is 9.5m and it can support the maximum load at a horizontal extension of 1.8m. The stacking height at the heaviest payload is 4. 6m.

Cab choice

Although it is only available with the one engine, there is a choice of cabs. The standard cabin is suited to low entrances and passageways.

When on the normal 24″ tyres, the vehicle has a total height of just 2.31m.

If there are no operating height constraints, there is the option available for a cab raised by 18cm, which is said to improve all-round visibility, particularly to the right hand side.

Air conditioning is available as an option, as is a cool box, heated cab glass, air sprung seat and extra work lights, amongst many others.

Overall, Kramer is keen to emphasise the compactness of this new telehandler. It squeezes a welcome performance into a small package that is 5.03m long and 2.28m wide, with an operating weight of 7.6t.