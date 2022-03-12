New to the market is 36.7ac of scenic land in south county Wexford, which will go for online auction on Tuesday, April 5, at 4:00p.m.

The owner bought the land in the early 1980s and is retiring and relocating to the UK, said selling agent, David Quinn.

The scenic land is a short distance from Duncormick village, with the larger lot, circa 34ac, 2km from the village and the smaller lot, circa 2.7ac, just 1km from the village.

The land is about 8km from Kilmore Quay, 7km off the Duncannon/New Line (the R733).

“It will appeal to local farmers looking to expand their holdings or those looking to buy a piece of land to possibly put a house on,” David said.

“Duncormick is a picturesque coastal village located on the River Muck and is on the Bannow Drive, a popular tourist trail. It is close to a number of beaches, and a 30 minute drive from Rosslare Europort.

“The larger lot has extensive road frontage on three sides, is laid out in a number of suitable divisions with good quality land and no waste.

“It is currently in a mixture of tillage and grassland and may have possible site potential. The second lot has good road frontage, is heavier type land, and is suitable for grazing,” he said.

Recent land sales in the south Wexford area have ranged from €9,000/ac to €14,000/ac, the agent said.

This land will be offered in Lot 1: circa 34ac and Lot 2: circa 2.7ac. Lot 1 is guided at €8,000 – €10,000/ac and Lot 2 is guided at €5,000 – €6,000/ac.

Full details are available from Quinn Property, Gorey.