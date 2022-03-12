The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that all farmers applying for payments under environmental schemes must be paid in 2023.

The IFA rural development chair, Michael Biggins said that all farmers who are applying for the new Agri-Environment Climate Measure (AECM) in 2023, must be paid in the same year.

Chair Biggins said that the AECM is planned to be opened in at least two tranches; one which is scheduled to open in quarter four this year with participation commencing in January 2023; and tranche two which is open for applications in quarter four next year with participation commencing in early 2024.

He added that a tranche approach might cause a lag between the Green, Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) and the AECM.

Chair Biggins commented that it is unacceptable that not all participants are considered in the scheme in 2023. He explained:

“GLAS and AECM payments are a critically important part of farmers’ incomes. It is essential that all applicants under all tranches receive a payment in 2023 and the scheme cannot be limited to 50,000 participants.”

The IFA is calling on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to ensure that every farmer will receive a payment under environmental schemes in 2023.

He said such could be either paid upfront in 2023 for tranche two participants, or, if that is not feasible, the 12,000 GLAS three participants must be rolled over for 2023.

Under AECM, up to 20,000 farmers in eight areas, as identified on maps released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, would receive a payment of up to €10,500 with an average payment of €7,400, and would participate through co-operative project teams, the IFA chair explained.

€10,500 maximum payment

This €10,500 payment rate per farmer must not be limited to 20,000 farmers in the co-operative areas, the IFA chair said.

He added that the remaining farmers would participate in the general option and will receive a maximum payment of approximately €7,300, with an average payment of €5,000.

The IFA hill committee chair, Cáillin Conneely commented:

“Funding for the local co-operation project (CP) team involved in the running of the co-operative option part of the scheme, must not come from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and leakage of funds must not be allowed.”

IFA chair Biggins said that there are not enough details available to help farmers prepare for the scheme which is due to open for applications this year.

The minister must ensure that the scheme is open to all farmers and that payments of €10,500 are available in both the general and the co-operative option, the IFA rural development chair said.