The second part of the herd dispersal sale for Liam and Bernard Moore took place at Cashel Mart on Tuesday, March 7.

The sale saw the remaining 40 cows from the herd offered for sale. They were young and old, and a mix of freshly calved cows and cows due to calf in the coming weeks.

Part one

The first part of the sale at Cashel Mart saw an average sale price of €1,821 and a 100% clearance achieved.

The trade topped out at €2,720 for Lot 48: Kilvurra Sew Ingrid 1781, pictured below. Lot 48: Kilvurra Sew Ingrid 1781, with an economic breeding index (EBI) of €183

Sold for €2,720

That price was surpassed at the second part of the sale on Tuesday.

Cashel Mart

After the sale, Agriland spoke with Ray Hunt from Cashel Mart, to obtain some insight into the trade on the day.

“On Tuesday we held the second part of the dispersal sale for Liam and Bernard Moore,” said Ray.

“There were 40 cows on offer, with 30 freshly calved and 10 due to calf by the end of March.

“The sale got off to a flying start, with the first cow into the ring [Ashberry Agnes 220], a freshly calved heifer with an EBI [economic breeding index] of €217 making €2,040.

“The freshly calved heifers achieved an average sale price of €2,321.”

Pics and prices

Top price of the day went to Lot 14: Kilvurra FR2298 Breda, freshly calved in her second lactation.

Described by Ray as ‘the star of the show‘, in her first lactation she produced 8,801kg of milk and over 500kg of milk solids.

Sired by Oldcastle Ronaldo (FR2298), she has an EBI of €82 and topped the trade at €2,950. Lot 14: Kilvurra FR2298 Breda

Topped the trade at €2,950

The second-highest price of the day went to Lot 12, a second lactation cow with an EBI of €182. She produced 4,657kg of milk and over 350kg of milk solids in her first lactation.

Sired by (IG) Nextgen Phc Eimer 557 (FR2460), she sold for €2,750.

Advertisement

Following closely behind was Lot 18: Ashberry Aisling 1954. With an EBI of €260, freshly calved in her second lactation, she sold for €2,720.

In her first lactation she produced 3,153kg of milk and 300kg of milk solids. She was sired by Curra Lighting (FR 4239).

Next into the ring was Lot 19: Kilvurra Joan 1804. With an EBI of €185, she sold for €2,650.

Sired by (IG) Nextgen Joss (FR 4166) and freshly calved in her third lactation, she produced 6,623kg of milk and over 500kg of milk solids in her second lactation. Lot 19: Kilvurra Joan 1804

With an EBI of €185, she sold for €2,650

Notable mentions

Some other notable mentions include Lot 8: Ashberry Karina 2083. With an EBI of €266, this freshly calved heifer sold for €2,600.

Lot 10: Sired by Kilronan High (FR4560), freshly calved in her second lactation should also be mentioned. In her first lactation she produced 3,226kg of milk and has an EBI of €220.

She sold for €2,460. Lot 10: Sold for €2,460

Lot 11: Kilvurra Jack Maggie 1860, has an EBI of €248. Freshly calved in her second lactation, she is projected to produce over 450kg of milk solids.

She sold for €2,600. Lot 11: Kilvurra Jack Maggie 1860

With an EBI of €248,sold for €2,600

Lot 13: Ashberry Sew Marie 2033 has an EBI of €111 and is freshly calved in her second lactation; she sold for €2,620.

Lot 16: Ashberry Sew Greenie 2000, sired by Searoad Aws Pamela 1, is freshly calved in her second lactation.

In her first lactation she produced 3,990kg of milk and has an EBI of €190. She sold for €2,550. Lot 16: Ashberry Sew Greenie 2000

Sold for €2,550

Older cows were also highly sought after with Lot 33: Kilvurra Fwe 1467 Tess, a fifth lactation cow, with an EBI of €194, selling for €2,150. Lot 33: Kilvurra Fwe 1467 Tess

Sold for €2,150

“There was very good trade at both sales, with an average sale price of €2,065 achieved at the second part of the sale,” Ray said.