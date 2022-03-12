A livestock Mart based in Co. Kerry is set to host a sale on Monday, March 14, where the proceeds from will go towards providing relief to people in Ukraine.

Speaking to Agriland, Castleisland Mart manager Neilius McAuliffe explained that a number of farmers contacted the mart to see if it could do anything to support people in Ukraine who have been affected by the military conflict in the country.

“We decided to host a charity auction after our usual calf sale,” he said.

“The auction will begin at 3:00p.m and any farmer who wishes to donate a calf can bring it to the auction on Monday, and the full proceeds of the sale will go to the Irish Red Cross efforts in Ukraine.”

The Castleisland Mart manager outlined that the mart has had significant interest in the sale from farmers wanting to support the cause. He noted that “between 50 and 100” calves are expected to be on offer at the charity auction.

He explained: “A farmer might bring in 10 calves to the sale on Monday and donate one calf.”

The mart manager noted that the calf sale has “been growing steadily” and said numbers will “likely remain at around 1,200 calves/week going through the sale from now until mid-April”.

“Our sale starts at 10:00a.m but the Ukrainian calves will be kept to one side and auctioned off at 3:00p.m,” he said.

Concluding, the Castleisland Mart manager said: “Donations of both cash and cheques will be accepted in the mart office also, from people who wish to support the fundraiser. It is just a small gesture of support from the farming community in this area to the people in Ukraine.”

Castleisland Co-op Livestock Mart is a farmer-owned co-operative, selling livestock for farmers from all over Kerry, west Limerick and north and west Cork.

The mart hosts a suck-calf and weanling sale every Monday at 10:00a.m, and a general cattle sale consisting of adult cattle, heifers, cows and bullocks every Wednesday at 10:30a.m.

On Friday, April 1, the mart will host a special dairy sale which will include a selection of breeding heifers.