Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has emphasised the need for EU solidarity in dealing with impacts of the conflict in Ukraine on agri-food supply chains and food security.

Minister McConalogue today (Wednesday, March 2) spoke at the informal meeting of EU agriculture ministers which was called for by the French EU presidency.

Consequences of the conflict for the European agri-food sector were discussed in the meeting and Minister McConalogue welcomed the “strong solidarity shown by the EU with Ukraine”.

He added that the response must be placed in the context of the need to maintain ongoing food security for all.

“In partnership with our fellow EU member states, Ireland has continued to strongly support the most extensive EU sanctions on Russia for its outrageous actions.

“We must also ensure that the actions we take in that wider context, together with the burden that must be borne, are sustainable.

“This will only be the case if we do all we can to maintain food security, for our own citizens, for the Ukrainian people and in a wider international context,” Minister McConalogue stated.

He welcomed Commissioner Wojciechowski assuring that the European Commission is ready to make market support measures under regulation on the common organisation of agricultural markets in the EU (CMO) available as required.

Supply chains and food security

The minister joined his counterparts and highlighted concerns in relation to the impacts of the conflict on agri-food supply chains and particularly on inputs such as fertiliser and feed.

Advertisement

“Considering the potential disruption of agriculture markets, Ireland strongly supports calls for close and extensive ongoing monitoring of the situation, and for transparent sharing of information,” he added.

Minister McConalogue also agreed that examination of potential impacts should be intensified in collaboration with partners including the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Grains Council.

The European Food Security Crisis Preparedness and Response Mechanism (EFSCM), he added, should also review the strategic challenges to EU feed and food security linked to the current crisis.

The planned expert group on pigmeat, according to the minister, should meet to consider the particular implications of this crisis for the sector which are additional to ongoing to market difficulties.

Considering the “volatile and evolving” situation, Minister McConalogue stressed the need from an EU perspective to continually assess developments and be ready to take necessary responses to minimise effects on food security.

The minister asked the European Commission to risk assess potential actions to support supply chains. He added:

“Above all, it was clear from today’s discussion that all other member states shared Ireland’s assertion that we will not be found wanting in our efforts to support the people of Ukraine.

“Our immediate actions should be focused on trying to maintain supply chains and minimise any disturbances to these,” the minister concluded.