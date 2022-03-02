General secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation (WPO), Anna Marie McHugh has announced that a meeting will be held tomorrow to formally cancel the World Ploughing Championships in Russia.

Speaking to Agriland, the general secretary stated that it [World Ploughing Championships in Russia] is going to be cancelled – “there is no doubt”. She explained:

“It is a formal process so I can’t say it is cancelled and it won’t be cancelled tomorrow night but it [cancellation] is going to happen.”

General secretary McHugh said the WPO is “completely opposed to the situation [Russian invasion of Ukraine] that is happening”. Prior to the Russian invasion last week, she added, they initiated prospects of reviewing the status of the event.

Due to the matter of urgency, a council meeting including 30 WPO affiliates will take place tomorrow (Thursday, March 3) at 06:30p.m.

“It is a very sensitive matter for everybody, it is a horrendous situation”, general secretary McHugh said and added that the event needs to be formally cancelled including a vote of each participating affiliate.

The decision of the vote, McHugh said, will be formalised depending on the duration of the meeting tomorrow evening.

Russian affiliates of the WPO, according to McHugh, already released a statement saying they understand that the event cannot go ahead due to the circumstances in Ukraine.

“We have Russian colleagues who have been planning this event for many years and it [cancellation of the World Ploughing Championships] is detrimental to them.

“They are working farmers and totally opposed to war of any sort and this is not what they wanted either,” according to McHugh.

Earlier today, Fianna Fáil senator and co-president of the ALDE party, Timmy Dooley called on McHugh to cancel the 67th World Ploughing Championships due to take place in Russia on August 13 and 14, 2022.

McHugh said she was “surprised” to to see it [Dooley’s call] in the media and confirmed that she has not been personally addressed by the senator.

World Ploughing Championships

Speaking to Agriland, McHugh said a new location for this year’s event might potentially be considered at the meeting tomorrow.

Stating that the World Ploughing Championships are already scheduled up to 2037, general secretary McHugh said:

“If Russia is cancelled and it is decided not to replace it with another venue for this year, the Republic of Ireland is the next venue of the contest in 2023.”

She added that there would be a very short leading time prior to the event where usually at least three-four years of time would be given ahead of the championships.

Time prior to events allows countries like Australia, New Zealand and Kenya to start a new plan and bring equipment to a country in Europe, for instance, she added that quite a lot of planning is involved in the process.