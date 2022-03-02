There is a call for the cancellation of the 67th World Ploughing Championships due to take place in Russia on August 13 and 14, 2022.

Fianna Fáil senator and co-president of the ALDE party, Timmy Dooley has said: “I’m calling on general secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation, Anna Marie McHugh, to ensure the World Ploughing Championship due to take place in Russia this summer moves to a more appropriate host country.

“Given the indefensible and increasingly aggressive military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the World Ploughing Championship due to take place there this summer must not go ahead,” he said.

“People are disgusted at the actions of [Russian president] Vladimir Putin, who is a thug and unhinged dictator, and the Russian government.

“I have been in contact with the farming community across Ireland and they are adamant that the World Ploughing Championships cannot be associated with the aggression and terror of the Russian state,” Dooley added.

World Ploughing Championship

Fostering and preserving the art and skill of ploughing the land, the World Ploughing Organisation (WPO) organises the World Ploughing contest annually with a different host country.

The first international provisional governing board was set up at Workington, Cumberland, England, on February 5, 1952.

The governing board was established at two international meetings held in November, 1952, at Stirling and Bridge of Allan in Scotland.

National Ploughing Championships

Back home, trade exhibitors interested in attending this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois will be able to apply from this month.

The event and competition is scheduled to take place in the familiar venue of Ratheniska, Co. Laois from September 20 to 22, 2022.

It is among the largest outdoor events on the Irish calendar and organisers say they are set for a huge comeback this year after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.