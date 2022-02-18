Managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) Anna May McHugh has spoken of her excitement at the planned full return of the National Ploughing Championships this year, and her hope that exhibitors would return in full force, despite the difficulties of the last two years.

The exhibition part of the ‘ploughing’, as well as several other events, did not take part in either of the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s event has been penciled in for September 20 to 22 in Ratheniska, Co. Laois. It is planned and hoped that the event will return to full form, complete with exhibitors.

Speaking to Agriland yesterday evening (Thursday, February 17) at the AGM of North Tipperary Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) – where she was invited as guest speaker – McHugh said: “We’re very excited over it, after missing the two years.

“Not alone is the NPA excited, but a number of exhibitors and other people as well – patrons – they missed it terribly.

“We are working at the moment towards September, and hoping we’ll have a bigger event than ever,” she said.

The NPA managing director – who will be 50 years in that role as of next year – highlighted the work that needs to be done ahead of this years event, including bringing exhibitors back on board after the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“Look, we’ll have to do a lot of work. We hope that exhibitors will come back, because a number of people have closed their premises because of Covid,” McHugh noted.

“But we’re very excited about it and we have a lot of very interesting enquiries.”

She added: “I hope exhibitors will be back in full force. We have a big number of enquires, and some new enquires as well.

“Lets hope it will be a great success. And I think it will. That’s the feeling we’re getting,” McHugh told Agriland.

During her speech to the North Tipperary IFA AGM, McHugh gave a fascinating insight into the history of the ‘ploughing’ and her role in it.

She noted that more and more events were added to the National Ploughing Championships over the years – apart from the ploughing match and the exhibition – in order to cater for more people and make it a family event.

McHugh also highlighted the occasional difficulties she faced in her early years with the NPA in being a woman in such a prominent position. However, she noted that this experience served her well as time went on.

Last night’s AGM also saw the end of the term of office for county chairperson Imelda Walsh.

Walsh was warmly thanked for her service by county members from the floor, as well as by IFA president Tim Cullinan, who was also in attendance.