As Storm Eunice continues to move eastwards across the country, the ESB is working to restore power to over 80,000 homes, farms and businesses.

The damage to the electricity network is mainly due to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of gusts of over 130km/h.

The ESB said that the damage has been most extensive in west Cork and Kerry.

It added that as the storm moves across the country more damage and further power outages can be expected.

ESB Networks has reminded the public to not to touch or approach fallen overhead lines as they are live and extremely dangerous.

“All available resources are being deployed to respond to all electricity outages once it is safe to do so,” a statement read. The ESB is hoping to have power restored to the majority of customers by tonight.



However, given the damage in the southwest, it said that some customers in south Kerry and west Cork may be without power overnight.

Meanwhile, Irish Water has said that up to 46 water supplies are at risk of interruption due to power outages in treatment plants and pumping stations.

“The most impacted areas are in the southwest and southeast, particularly in counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford, where a number of supplies are at risk due to storage levels locally running low with treatment plants offline,” the utility stated.

Irish Water added that its crews have been mobilised and will carry out repairs when it is safe to do so.

Storm Eunice

Met Éireann has said that the centre of the storm has now moved into the Irish Sea but it will stay windy this afternoon with blustery showers.

A Status Yellow wind warning will remain in place for the entire country until 6:00p.m today (Friday, February 18).

The national forecaster has said that gusts of up to 110km/h and coastal flooding is possible.

Advertisement

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow is set to remain valid until 10:00a.m tomorrow. Icy stretches will lead to hazard driving conditions.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Antrim; Down; and Derry and a yellow snow warning for Antrim; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry until 6:00p.m.

A yellow alert for ice for all of Northern Ireland will be in place tonight.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Donegal; Leitrim; Mayo; and Sligo from 4:00p.m on Saturday (February 19) to 4:00p.m on Sunday.

Clean-up

Local authorities and emergency services across the country are continuing “clean-up” operations in the wake of Storm Eunice. A tree is blocking the road at Páirc Chuimín in #Kilcummin



Road will be cleared as soon as possible #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/YxICvVMNAy— Kerry County Council – Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) February 18, 2022

Fallen trees, fallen powerlines and debris have been reported in many areas, especially in Cork; Kerry; Clare; and Waterford which had been the subject of a Status Red warning overnight and this morning. Clare County Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a fallen tree blocking a road near Scarriff after Storm Eunice.



The road will be reopened once this has been fully cleared.#StormEunice pic.twitter.com/igoTfsNqQz— Clare County Council (@ClareCoCo) February 18, 2022

Elsewhere, Gas Networks Ireland has said that gas supplies were not disrupted during Storm Eunice.

Scheduled works were temporarily suspended in Co. Waterford while the Status Red wind warning was in place this morning.

“Works in orange and yellow alert areas are currently scheduled to take place as normal, but our teams will assess conditions locally and may defer some work if required for safety reasons,” the company stated.