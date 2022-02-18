Gale force winds associated with Storm Eunice, with gusts of over 130 km/h, have caused damage to the country’s electricity network. This has left 55,000 homes, farms and businesses without power as at 8:45 a.m (Friday, February 18), according to ESB Networks.

The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of these high winds.

With the storm still crossing the south of country, more damage and interruptions to supply can be expected.

Important public safety message

ESB Networks has advised to never ever touch or approach fallen wires or damaged electricity network these as they are live and extremely dangerous. The public are being asked to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999. They should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.

Advertisement

The company said all internal resources are on alert and will be deployed to respond to all electricity outages once it is safe to do so.

A red weather warning has been in effect in Cork, Kerry and Clare up to 8am, and remains in place in Waterford until 11 am.

Following the lifting of the status red warning in the southwest, crews are now mobilising on the ground in areas, the company said. But poor weather, including snow in some parts of the country, may hamper crews in repairing the network.

Customers without power due to Storm Eunice can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired here