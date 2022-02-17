Met Éireann has this evening (February 17, 2022) extended its Status Red weather warnings as Storm Eunice approaches the country.

The national forecaster has said that the system will move over Ireland quickly tonight and tomorrow morning.

This morning (February 17, 2022), Met Éireann issued a series of weather warning as the storm is set to bring very strong winds and heavy falls of rain; sleet; and snow.

A red weather warning had been issued for Cork and Kerry but the forecaster has now extended that to Clare and Waterford.

From 3:00a.m to 8:00a.m on Friday (February 18), a Status Red wind warning will be in place for counties Cork, Kerry and Clare. In Waterford, the warning will be valid from 7:00a.m to 11:00a.m.

These counties will experience gusts in excess of 130km/h and coastal flooding is also a risk at high tide.

A Status Orange wind warning will be in place for Munster; Galway; Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Wexford; and Wicklow from 3:00a.m to 11:00a.m on Friday.

In these areas, there will be severe and damaging winds for a time, with gusts up to 130 km/h.

A Status Orange snow warning will be in place for Donegal; Leitrim; Sligo; Mayo; and Roscommon from 3:00a.m to 3:00p.m tomorrow.

There will also be a Status Yellow alert for wind, rain and snow for the entire country in place from 1:00a.m to 3:00p.m on Friday.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning from 3:00a.m to 6:00p.m tomorrow in Northern Ireland; a snow warning will also be in place on Friday for Antrim; Down; and Derry.

In advance of Storm Eunice making landfall, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is asking farmers, particularly those covered by the Status Red warning, to make preparations to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked all road users exercise caution during Storm Eunice.

Those in areas affected by the Status Red warning are advised to avoid any travel, while people in counties where the orange alert is valid are asked to consider postponing their journey.