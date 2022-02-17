As the country braces itself for the arrival of Storm Eunice, farmers are being urged to take precautions to ensure they are safe while working over the next 24 hours.

This morning (February 17, 2022), Met Éireann issued a series of weather warning as the storm is set to bring very strong winds and heavy falls of rain; sleet; and snow.

From 3:00a.m to 8:00a.m on Friday (February 18), a Status Red storm warning will be in place for counties Cork and Kerry.

Gusts in excess of 130 km/h are being forecast for the southwest where there could also be coastal flooding during high tide.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange storm warning for 14 counties from 3:00a.m tomorrow for gusts of up to 130km/h are possible.

The warning for Clare; Galway; Waterford; Wexford; Waterford; Tipperary; Kilkenny; Carlow; Wicklow; Laois; Offaly; and Dublin will remain in place until 11:00a.m tomorrow. It will apply to Cork and Kerry once the Status Red warning expires there.

A Status Orange snow warning will be in place for Donegal; Leitrim; Sligo; Mayo; and Roscommon from 3:00a.m to 3:00p.m tomorrow.

There will also be a Status Yellow alert for wind, rain and snow for the entire country in place from 1:00a.m to 3:00p.m on Friday.

Storm Eunice

In advance of Storm Eunice making landfall, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is asking farmers, particularly those covered by the Status Red warning, to make preparations to ensure their safety.

IFA Munster Regional chair, Harold Kingston noted that this is a very busy time on farms with calving and lambing ongoing.

“When working in darkness, check torches for batteries and keep phones charged. Make sure there’s enough fuel in machines and remember that flying debris might not be as obvious outside of daylight hours,” he said.

“Check buildings, gates, doors and vehicles to ensure they are secure. Anybody farming near coastal areas should be very vigilant,” Kingston added.

The Munster IFA Chair advised farmers to seek help if needed and to check in on neighbours.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked all road users exercise caution during Storm Eunice.

Those in areas affected by the Status Red warning are advised to avoid any travel, while people in counties where the orange alert is valid are asked to consider postponing their journey.

The RSA warned that high winds can affect the control of a vehicle and it urged all road users to expect debris on routes.