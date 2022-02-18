Macra na Feirme has called for clear policies to be outlined to help young people to become full-time farmers.

The organisation explained that there has been “conflicting comments from various government sources” in relation to full-time farming in recent days.

It added that this “has created further uncertainty for young people looking to get into the farming sector”.

Speaking in the Seanad, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett stated that part-time farmers should be in higher regard than they currently are.

“With a levelling of EU direct payments in the form of convergence and other measures, it’s quite likely that we will see more part-time farmers into the future,” Hackett added.

The Green Party minister and senator said she believes this change should be welcomed, encouraged, and indeed supported.

Advertisement

However, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said that his aim, and that of his government colleagues, including Minister Hackett, is to support family farms financially to ensure there are as many viable or full-time farms as possible.

Macra response

Macra president, John Keane said that given the contrasting policy positions within government further clarity is needed.

The organisation is again calling on Minister McConalogue “to define clear targets for the number of young farmers under 35 actively farming by 2027 and also the number of full-time farmers actively farming by 2027”.

“Young farmers are questioning their futures as a result of the conflicting statements coming from government. We simply want to certainty for our futures in farming,” Keane explained.

“The majority of young people wishing to enter the sector want to be full-time farmers, what we need is clear policies to deliver the option for as many young people who wish to become full-time farmers,” the Macra president concluded.