The first-ever EU Organic Awards have been launched today (Friday February 18) aimed at recognising excellence and rewarding innovation in EU organic production.

The EU Organic Awards are a follow-up to the action plan for the development of organic production, adopted by the EU Commission last March.

The awards were launched by the European Commission; IFOAM Organics Europe; the European Economic and Social Committee; the European Committee of the Regions; and COPA-COGECA.

Eight awards within seven categories are up for grabs, including:

Best organic farmer female;

Best organic farmer male;

Best organic region;

Best organic city;

Best organic bio-district;

Best organic SME;

Best organic food retailer;

Best organic restaurant.

There will be an award ceremony to announce the winners on the annual EU Organic Day on September 23, 2022.

Commenting, IFOAM Organics Europe’s president, Jan Plagge, said that the EU Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies, and action plan, have put organic farming at the heart of a transition to sustainable food systems.

The EU has set a target to reach 25% organic land on average by 2030.

“These EU Organic Awards are a great way to showcase the innovative potential in the EU organic sector. I am particularly happy that the winners will be announced at the annual EU Organic Day, a day that will be an ideal opportunity to take stock of the implementation of the organic action plan.”

IFOAM Organics Europe’s director, Eduardo Cuoco, added: “We must not forget the importance of the involvement of national, regional and even local actors to make the EU Organic Action Plan as successful as possible in reaching the 25% organic target and transitioning towards more sustainable food systems.”

He said these awards will inspire those working to make our food and farming system more sustainable, using the potential of organic food and farming.

Applications to the awards will open on March 25 until June 8.

After the application period, a jury consisting of one representative from each of the different organisers and a representative of each of the European Parliament and European Council will shortlist the best candidates.

More information is available on the EU Commission’s website.