The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has thanked a vigilant member of the public who highlighted the “needless suffering” of a pony with “severely overgrown hooves”.

The black pony was seized by ISPCA inspectors from a field near Cloughjordan in Co. Tipperary during January 2021.

The animal, named ‘Nash’ by rescuers, was brought to the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre in Longford for urgent farrier treatment and a veterinary examination.

X-ray results confirmed that Nash had “chronic laminitic changes”.

However, with care from ISPCA staff, including regular farrier treatment, the pony made “an excellent recovery” and is now enjoying life in a new home.

Chief inspector with the animal welfare charity, Conor Dowling said: “It is sad and unacceptable that Nash had to suffer needlessly due to the lack of basic equine knowledge and understanding of his owners.

“Thanks to a vigilant member of the public for contacting the ISPCA to highlight this issue, we were able to alleviate his pain and prevent further suffering. Nash now has a far better quality of life in his new home where he is loved and cared for,” Dowling added.

Following enquiries made by ISPCA animal inspector, Emma Carroll the owner of the pony was identified, although the man initially claimed not to have ever seen the animal before.

The next day, the man admitted that he owned the pony and explained that a farrier had been coming to tend the animal’s hooves every six months, however this was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the farrier being unwell. Image Source: ISPCA

The man pleaded guilty to animal cruelty at Nenagh District Court and was fined €1,000 and ordered to pay €750 in costs.

The ISPCA has advised the owners of equines that regular hoof trimming by a qualified farrier is recommended every six to eight weeks. This would help identify any issues and correct hoof problems.

The charity asked anyone who suspect that an animal is suffering from cruelty, neglect or abuse to call 0818 515 515 or email [email protected]