Three abandoned donkeys were recently rescued by the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) following significant animal welfare issues.

The animals were in a “severe state of neglect” when they were found abandoned in a field near Enniscrone in Co. Sligo along the border of Co. Mayo.

All three donkeys had “extremely” overgrown hooves which is an indicator of years of neglect causing pain and discomfort to the animals, the ISPCA said.

A member of the public contacted the Donkey Sanctuary which then, in collaboration with the ISPCA, seized the animals to prevent further suffering.

Senior inspector, Kevin McGinley, rescued the animals which are now cared for at the ISPCA National Animal Centre in Co. Longford:

“Sadly, these donkeys would have endured countless days, weeks, months and years of extreme discomfort, as a result of negligence by their previous owner. They had no quality of life as they been neglected for such a long time.”

Investigations into those responsible for the incident are continuing, however difficulty may arise since the animals were not microchipped and registered, as required by law.

The donkeys will remain in care with many other animals until they have fully recovered and new homes can be found for them.

Monitoring the donkeys now in care, small signs of improvement have already been recorded, ISPCA centre manager, Trish Spargo said. Felix, Fia and Faye at ISPCA’s National Animal Centre in Co. Longford

She added that the level of neglect in this incident could have easily been prevented through the use of basic animal husbandry and routine care.

“Regular hoof trimming by a qualified farrier is recommended every six to eight weeks, which would also identify any hoof problems and correct any issues along with good dietary management,” Spargo explained.

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to continue reporting any animal welfare concerns to help end cruelty to animals in Ireland.