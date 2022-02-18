Kerry County Council is set to engage with landowners as it prepares to acquire the lands needed for the South Kerry Greenway.

It follows the rejection of two legal challenges relating to the project by the Supreme Court on February 7, 2022.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to Kerry County Council for the 27km greenway from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen and the accompanying Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the land needed in November 2020.

Following the decision of the Supreme Court, planning for the project is approved, subject to the conditions set out by the planning board, along with the CPO.

Greenway

In December 2021, €1.5 million in funding was allocated for the South Kerry Greenway by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

According to Kerry County Council, this money will allow for further development of the project this year.

A spokesperson for the council told Agriland that the local authority “will now be engaging with landowners on the section of the route approved”.

Planning permission had originally been sought for a 31km route, but An Bord Pleanála decided to omit two sections of the scheme when it granted permission.

The council said the engagement will focus on “the acquisition of the required lands, with a statutory “Notice to Treat” to issue by early May”.

“As part of this process the council’s land valuer will be engaging with each landowner in relation to outstanding accommodation works to be provided and compensation,” the spokesperson outlined.

Consultants are set to be hired by the council for detailed design elements and environmental monitoring.

“A project liaison officer, will be assigned to the scheme when it proceeds to construction, and who will engage with all affected parties on the timing of the works and other concerns that may arise,” the spokesperson added.

Kerry County Council is set to review the execution plan for the greenway, which will include examining the cost involved.

It will also discuss funding needs and the timeframe for completion for the project with TII.

The overall cost of the greenway had previously been estimated at over €20 million but increased construction costs in recent years may see that projection increase.