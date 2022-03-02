Improving your calves’ saleability should be something you consider, as the numbers of calves presenting at marts for sale has increased.

The selling of surplus calves is an important part of any spring-calving dairy operation. Not only does it free up space, but it is also a cash injection after a number of months when milk was not sold from the farm.

Getting good prices on calves can easily be achieved by adopting some simple measures.

When you are sending calves to the mart they should be bright, responsive, alert and overall, be and look healthy.

Colostrum

Colostrum should be fed to all calves, no matter the sex or breed. Calves are born with no immunity, so colostrum is required for them to obtain maternal antibodies.

This helps to protect calves from disease and bacteria. One such disease is scour.

Scour is the biggest killer of calves under one month of age. Sick calves cannot be sold, which means that the calf remains on the farm for longer and has an increased rearing cost.

If you have vaccinated for scour, the only way a calf will receive these antibodies is through the colostrum.

Having high levels of hygiene is also important as sickness from one pen can easily be spread to another.

Housing

Calves housed in poor conditions are more likely to contract some form of illness, causing a fall in performance and leaving calves unsuitable for sale.

Calves should be housed in a building that is fit for purpose, which is free of draughts. In sheds where draughts can be an issue, bales of straw can be used as a way of blocking the wind.

Calves need a deep bed of straw to help them maintain body heat and put all of their energy into growth rather than keeping warm.

This straw needs to be changed regularly, so calves aren’t lying on a damp bed.

Calves’ saleability

Healthy, well-grown calves are more likely to catch the eye of buyers at marts.

This should mean a better price for your calves, for little or no extra work. Calf prices in general are good at marts at the minute, but there are still calves making below what they should.

Achieving good prices can help to offset some increase in input costs in 2022.