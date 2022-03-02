Food business operators and agri-food exporters are being urged to make the necessary arrangements in preparation for the new UK import control requirements, which apply on a phased basis, starting in July.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has urged those concerned to contact their local department supervisory teams for support.

Teams within these departments will provide operators with detailed information on the processes that must be undertaken to ensure effective operating arrangements.

Speaking at the 27th meeting of the Consultative Committee of Stakeholders on Brexit, the minister said:

“My department remains fully engaged with the industry in preparing for these changes, and there is a range of activities on which both the department and industry are working, in order to ensure that we are ready.”

Minister McConalogue praised the resilience of the agri-food sector over the past number of years.

The Brexit transition period ended over a year ago, a timeframe within which people, businesses and government authorities made significant adjustments to how their operations, he said.

Despite all of these challenges, Irish agri-food exports to the UK have proved resilient and have grown by 8.4% according to recently released full year trade statistics for 2021.

Commenting on these numbers, the minister said:

“This trade performance in the face of Brexit, Covid-19 and global supply-chain issues is a testament to the efforts of the industry in preparing to meet and address these significant challenges.

“We cannot, however, be complacent. Further impacts of Brexit are still to fully play out. Ireland-UK trade patterns are still evolving, and the complex, integrated agri-food supply chains between Ireland, Northern Ireland and Britain are still adjusting.”

Minister McConalogue also reminded the committee members that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM’s) ‘unregistered importers’ portal is due to close shortly.

He said:

“The unregistered importers portal, which facilitated the immediate transition to new Brexit import control arrangements in 2021, is now no longer fit for purpose, and is to be discontinued with effect from March 15.

“This been extensively communicated to all importers and other operators responsible for consignments, including through a recent webinar hosted by my department.”

All food business operators and agri-food exporters were previously asked to complete a formal registration with the DAFM to ensure import operations and their corresponding payment systems would remain efficient.

The minister reiterated that the deadline is fast approaching and asked those who have not yet registered, to do so immediately.