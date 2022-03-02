The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will discuss food security and supply chain issues in relation to the Ukraine conflict, when he meets with his European counterparts in an emergency session today (March 2).

Speaking to Agriland at University College Dublin (UCD) Careers Fair today, Minister McConalogue said there are a number of things to be discussed with other agricultural ministers, including the potential rise in input costs and disruptions to food security.

“I think generally, it’s going to be a priority for member states to assess the impact [of the Ukraine conflict] on the supply chain. Ukraine plays a really important role in the world food market, the same as ourselves, particularly from a grain point of view,” he said.

McConalogue said another key concern he expects they will discuss is the impact the conflict will have on input costs and how that can be managed.

“I think it’ll be very important that at a European level we very much consider that and reflect on what approach we take.

“This afternoon will be very much a national engagement, identifying the challenges and then over a period of time looking at what the appropriate response is.”

The minister said that remaining united with his counterparts across the EU is important and said they will work together, as well as with international nations around the world, to have a strong response to the conflict and its consequences.

Speaking in response to Copa Cogeca’s announcement that it would take ‘concrete actions‘ to ensure food security, the minister said he was unaware what these actions entail.

However, he said an approach will have to be formulated and that will be discussed at today’s meeting.

Minister McConalogue also reiterated his condemnation of the Russian invasion, saying: