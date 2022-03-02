The ongoing challenges facing the pig, poultry and horticulture sectors will be discussed when the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine convenes this evening (Wednesday, March 2).

A particular focus will be placed on production costs and retail prices with representatives of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Speaking ahead of the Oireachtas committee meeting, its chair, Deputy Jackie Cahill said:

“The pig, poultry and horticulture sectors face challenges on two fronts – increased production costs and a retail sector dominated by a number of large chains pushing down prices paid to farmers.

“Massive rises in the cost of energy, feed and fertiliser are putting increasing strain on farmers, while at the same time they are squeezed by the big retailers’ relentless push to drive down the retail price paid for their products and at the same time using unstainable discounting to encourage store footfall.

“These three sectors are critical to Ireland’s agri-food industry. The pig sector evenly services both domestic and export markets, while the home market dominates for poultry and horticulture.

“The committee looks forward to discussing these multiple challenges faced by farmers with the representatives of the IFA, as well as potential solutions to drive down production costs while at the same time increasing the return for hard-pressed farmers and their families.”

On February 22, it was announced that a €7 million support package for pig farmers had been approved by Cabinet. The sector has been hit by a financial crisis due to rising feed and energy costs coupled with low prices paid to producers.

Under the scheme, payments of up to €20,000 per commercial pig farmer that slaughters more than 200 animals annually will be issued to farmers shortly, it is understood.