The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that a €7 million support package for pig farmers has been approved by Cabinet.

The sector, which accounts for 6.3% of the output of the Irish agri-food sector, has been hit by a financial crisis due to rising feed and energy costs coupled with low prices paid to producers.

Despite this, the industry, which employs around 8,000 people, generated exports worth €930 million last year.

As part of the scheme announced today (Tuesday, February 22), €7 million will be distributed through a flat rate payment up to €20,000 for each commercial pig farmer sending over 200 animals to slaughter annually.

The minister said that pig farmers had always been “remarkably resilient” but he was acutely aware of the crisis facing the sector at present.

“Irish pig farm families are currently facing unprecedented challenges due to a combination of low pigmeat prices and extraordinarily high input costs, due to international factors outside their control.

“I am, therefore, pleased that the government has this morning approved my proposal for a €7 million scheme to provide emergency support to commercial pig farmers,” the Minister said.

“This is an urgent, short-term response to assist producers that would be viable but for the extreme current circumstances and allow space for a more medium-term adjustment to market signals.

“I am pleased to have been able to deliver this package following thorough engagement with the Irish Farmers’ Assocation (IFA) and its national pig committee.

McConalogue also acknowledged the work of Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Martin Heydon on the scheme through his role as chair of the Pig Roundtable.

“We have been in close contact with all stakeholders throughout and we will continue to work closely with the industry to ensure a coordinated response. The package we are announcing today will help to support farmers through this period,” Minister Heydon outlined.

The agriculture minister said that today’s scheme is part of a range of measures to help the sector including improving access to finance; Bord Bia promotion of pigmeat; and intensified Teagasc engagement with pig farmers.

Pig farmers who want to avail of the support package are asked to email [email protected] immediately to provide their contact details.